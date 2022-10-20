Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Takes $33,000 Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 3.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 18.7% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 28.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,189,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,318,000 after purchasing an additional 259,902 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 19.2% in the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 24.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 17,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV opened at $121.36 on Thursday. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $114.49 and a 12 month high of $184.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.70%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dover from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

