Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIG. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 425,440 shares during the period. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $139.80 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $172.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.27.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

