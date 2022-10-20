Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 70,609 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,582,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $559,599,000 after acquiring an additional 997,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,394,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $512,139,000 after acquiring an additional 210,175 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,019,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $357,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,830 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 20,283,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $208,721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,689 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,472.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Tracy M. Preston bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $28,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,080. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $259,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,472.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 37,000 shares of company stock worth $322,600. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $7.47 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.78. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $18.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 79.09% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

HBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. CL King cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Evercore ISI downgraded Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

