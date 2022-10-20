Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €174.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €174.00 ($177.55) price objective by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €161.00 ($164.29) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €175.00 ($178.57) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €205.00 ($209.18) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($197.96) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($193.88) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Hannover Rück Price Performance

HNR1 stock opened at €156.05 ($159.23) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €152.90 and a 200 day moving average price of €145.75. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of €94.75 ($96.68) and a fifty-two week high of €116.37 ($118.74).

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.