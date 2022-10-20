Harry S. Markley Sells 5,000 Shares of AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) Stock

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Rating) Director Harry S. Markley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $18,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of POWW opened at $3.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average is $4.10. AMMO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $359.07 million, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.30.
Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of AMMO from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.
AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.
