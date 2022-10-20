Harry S. Markley Sells 5,000 Shares of AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) Stock

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Rating) Director Harry S. Markley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $18,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

AMMO Price Performance

Shares of POWW opened at $3.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average is $4.10. AMMO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $359.07 million, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of AMMO from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About AMMO

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of AMMO by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 23,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 10,578 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMMO by 1.5% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 5,652,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,133,000 after acquiring an additional 85,151 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AMMO by 3.7% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 865,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 30,950 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMMO during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMMO by 11.0% during the first quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 489,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 48,711 shares in the last quarter. 32.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

