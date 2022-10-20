Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts Give Krones (ETR:KRN) a €100.00 Price Target

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €100.00 ($102.04) price objective on Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on KRN. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($91.84) price target on shares of Krones in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($122.45) price objective on shares of Krones in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($112.24) price objective on shares of Krones in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($123.47) price objective on shares of Krones in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €129.00 ($131.63) price objective on shares of Krones in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Krones Stock Performance

ETR KRN opened at €94.90 ($96.84) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €87.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of €81.42. Krones has a 12-month low of €67.50 ($68.88) and a 12-month high of €99.60 ($101.63). The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.57.

About Krones

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

