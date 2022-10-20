HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Shares Down 3.4%

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) traded down 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.22 and last traded at $18.22. 102 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 16,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.86.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HBT Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $541.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.91.

HBT Financial ( NASDAQ:HBT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $42.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.08 million. HBT Financial had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 14.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBT. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 5.7% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in HBT Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in HBT Financial by 5.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in HBT Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in HBT Financial by 15.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

