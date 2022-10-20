Head-To-Head Comparison: BlackBerry (BB) and Its Competitors

BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB – Get Rating) is one of 414 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare BlackBerry to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BlackBerry and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackBerry 0 0 0 0 N/A BlackBerry Competitors 1695 11575 24605 540 2.62

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 52.06%. Given BlackBerry’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BlackBerry has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackBerry -2.41% -5.57% -3.16% BlackBerry Competitors -81.57% -86.34% -8.97%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BlackBerry and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares BlackBerry and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BlackBerry $718.00 million $12.00 million -8.12 BlackBerry Competitors $1.81 billion $284.04 million 19.21

BlackBerry’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BlackBerry. BlackBerry is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

BlackBerry has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackBerry’s rivals have a beta of -8.88, suggesting that their average stock price is 988% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.3% of BlackBerry shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of BlackBerry shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BlackBerry rivals beat BlackBerry on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

BlackBerry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time. It also provides BlackBerry Spark Unified Endpoint Management Suite, such as BlackBerry UEM, a central software component of its secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics that provides a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry AtHoc and BlackBerry Alert secure and networked critical event management solutions; and SecuSUITE for Government, a multi-OS voice and text messaging solution, as well as BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution. In addition, the company offers BlackBerry QNX, which provides Neutrino operating system and BlackBerry QNX CAR platform, and other products; BlackBerry QNX, an embedded system solution; BlackBerry Jarvis, a cloud-based binary static application security testing platform; BlackBerry Certicom cryptography and management products, and BlackBerry Radar asset monitoring solution; and BlackBerry IVY, an intelligent vehicle data platform, as well as enterprise and cybersecurity consulting services. Further, it is involved in the patent licensing and legacy service access fees business. As of February 28, 2022, it owned approximately 38,000 worldwide patents and applications. BlackBerry Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

