Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 130,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEAK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $22.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.81. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $36.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 292.69%.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Articles

