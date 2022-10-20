Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to Buy

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $5.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $4.75.

HL has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $5.25 to $4.75 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.38.

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.59.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.50 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 152,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 18,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 15,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

