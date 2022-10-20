HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €74.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €74.00 ($75.51) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HEI. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($56.12) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays set a €41.00 ($41.84) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($65.31) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($36.73) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €45.00 ($45.92) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

HeidelbergCement Stock Performance

ETR HEI opened at €43.86 ($44.76) on Monday. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of €38.73 ($39.52) and a 52-week high of €68.08 ($69.47). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €44.98 and its 200 day moving average price is €48.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.38.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

