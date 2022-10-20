Helium One Global Ltd (OTCMKTS:HLOGF) Short Interest Up 5.2% in September

Helium One Global Ltd (OTCMKTS:HLOGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 130,800 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the September 15th total of 124,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.7 days.

HLOGF opened at 0.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 0.10. Helium One Global has a 1 year low of 0.00 and a 1 year high of 0.23.

Helium One Global Ltd engages in the exploration and production of helium gas. It serves medical, technology, and aerospace sectors. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

