Helium One Global Ltd (OTCMKTS:HLOGF) Short Interest Up 5.2% in September

Helium One Global Ltd (OTCMKTS:HLOGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 130,800 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the September 15th total of 124,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.7 days.
Helium One Global Price Performance
HLOGF opened at 0.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 0.10. Helium One Global has a 1 year low of 0.00 and a 1 year high of 0.23.
About Helium One Global
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Helium One Global (HLOGF)
- Can Molina Healthcare Sustain Its Market-Beating Rally?
- Cardinal Health Clears Base, But Can It Maintain Uptrend?
- 3 ‘Luxury’ Brands Designed to Beat Inflation
- Is it Time to Take a Ride with Winnebago Stock?
- LVMH’s Diversified Luxury Brand Portfolio is Recession Armor
Receive News & Ratings for Helium One Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helium One Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.