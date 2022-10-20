Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Acquired by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HTGC. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

Shares of HTGC opened at $13.38 on Thursday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $19.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.65 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $72.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.41 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,272.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on HTGC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital to $15.75 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.06.

About Hercules Capital

(Get Rating)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.