Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $8.71 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,231 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527,427 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Visa by 40.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,910,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,197,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,580 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 26.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,637,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,802,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,511 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 21,641.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,245,199 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,872 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 13.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,993,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,881,542,000 after buying an additional 1,500,092 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

NYSE:V opened at $186.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $352.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $236.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.89.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.61.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.