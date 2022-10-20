Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Downgraded to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $8.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HIMS. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Hims & Hers Health to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.38.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $4.09 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average is $5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.75 million, a PE ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 0.52. Hims & Hers Health has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $9.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $113.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.89 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 23.24% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $57,061.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,046 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $57,061.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Irene Becklund sold 11,002 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total value of $73,053.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,027.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,504 shares of company stock worth $322,801. Insiders own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewView HMS SPV Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,506,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 147.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,597,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,546 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 325.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,078,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 825,405 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 59.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,682,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 624,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth $2,935,000. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Featured Articles

