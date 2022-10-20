Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to “Neutral”

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Exane BNP Paribas currently has $286.00 target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded Home Depot from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Home Depot to $327.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $358.68.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $275.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The company has a market capitalization of $282.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.95. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $290.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.00.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Home Depot will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HD. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 135.0% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

