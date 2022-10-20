Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $350.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HD. UBS Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Home Depot to $334.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush upped their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $399.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $358.68.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE HD opened at $275.49 on Wednesday. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $290.77 and a 200-day moving average of $294.00. The firm has a market cap of $282.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $563,524,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $542,084,000. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $450,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 25,355.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 695,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 693,208 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.