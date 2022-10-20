HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,770 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of HP by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,201,027 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,673,596,000 after purchasing an additional 573,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of HP by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,873,437 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,115,148,000 after buying an additional 980,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of HP by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,405,197 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $486,668,000 after buying an additional 59,904 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 41.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,016,972 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $254,716,000 after buying an additional 2,061,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of HP by 9.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,991,926 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $181,207,000 after buying an additional 426,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

HP stock opened at $25.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.93. The company has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.98. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $41.47.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $148,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HPQ. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Loop Capital downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of HP to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

