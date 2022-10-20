Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) PT Set at €225.00 by Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities set a €225.00 ($229.59) price target on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on Hypoport in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Warburg Research set a €325.00 ($331.63) price objective on Hypoport in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($229.59) price objective on Hypoport in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Hypoport Stock Performance

Shares of HYQ stock opened at €84.30 ($86.02) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €159.24 and a 200 day moving average of €215.68. Hypoport has a 52 week low of €72.55 ($74.03) and a 52 week high of €559.50 ($570.92). The firm has a market capitalization of $531.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.71.

Hypoport Company Profile

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

