IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth $249,875,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 10,064.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,646,000 after buying an additional 382,948 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 32.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,423,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,795,000 after purchasing an additional 346,118 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,162,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,012,179,000 after purchasing an additional 171,445 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 131.3% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 226,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,944,000 after purchasing an additional 128,600 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $335.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.06 and a fifty-two week high of $672.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.36.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.47% and a net margin of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $860.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $479.38.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

