IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) vs. First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Critical Contrast

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Rating) and First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares IF Bancorp and First Savings Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IF Bancorp 19.09% 7.17% 0.73% First Savings Financial Group 14.54% 10.55% 1.03%

Dividends

IF Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. First Savings Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. IF Bancorp pays out 21.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Savings Financial Group pays out 19.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. IF Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and First Savings Financial Group has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. First Savings Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Savings Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for IF Bancorp and First Savings Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

First Savings Financial Group has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.58%. Given First Savings Financial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Savings Financial Group is more favorable than IF Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.6% of IF Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.4% of First Savings Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of IF Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of First Savings Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

IF Bancorp has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Savings Financial Group has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IF Bancorp and First Savings Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IF Bancorp $30.30 million 2.11 $5.78 million $1.85 10.37 First Savings Financial Group $185.70 million 0.87 $29.57 million $2.62 8.70

First Savings Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than IF Bancorp. First Savings Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IF Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Savings Financial Group beats IF Bancorp on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IF Bancorp

(Get Rating)

IF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts. It also provides loans comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans, such as farm loans; home equity lines of credit; commercial business loans; and consumer loans primarily consisting of automobile loans, as well as construction loans and land development loans. In addition, the company sells property and casualty insurance, as well as offers annuities; mutual funds; individual and group retirement plans; life, disability, and health insurance; individual securities; managed accounts; and other financial services. Further, it invests in securities; and provides ATM, online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, ACH origination, remote deposit capture, and telephone banking services. As of August 31, 2021, it operated a network of seven full-service banking offices located in Watseka, Danville, Clifton, Hoopeston, Savoy, Bourbonnais, and Champaign, Illinois; and a loan production and wealth management office in Osage Beach, Missouri. IF Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Watseka, Illinois.

About First Savings Financial Group

(Get Rating)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits. The company also provides loans, including one-to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction, land and land development, multi-family real estate, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, unsecured loans, and loans secured by deposits. In addition, it is involved in the mortgage banking; investment activities; and the provision of property and casualty insurance products, and reinsurance to other third-party insurance captives. The company operates 15 branches. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Jeffersonville, Indiana.

