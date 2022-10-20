Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CEO William Hoffman Sells 55,000 Shares

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) CEO William Hoffman sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $4,182,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,243,180.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

William Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 9th, William Hoffman sold 13,692 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total value of $1,054,420.92.

On Wednesday, September 7th, William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $2,143,800.00.

Inari Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ:NARI opened at $71.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.06. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $100.00.

Institutional Trading of Inari Medical

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $92.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.04 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Inari Medical by 266.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Inari Medical in the first quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Inari Medical in the second quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 42.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NARI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Inari Medical from $108.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Inari Medical from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Inari Medical from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.78.

Inari Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Further Reading

