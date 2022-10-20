Industrials REIT (LON:MLI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $121.00

Industrials REIT Limited (LON:MLI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 121 ($1.46) and last traded at GBX 123.50 ($1.49), with a volume of 751277 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124 ($1.50).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Industrials REIT from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 165 ($1.99) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Get Industrials REIT alerts:

Industrials REIT Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £353.99 million and a P/E ratio of 318.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.08, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 155.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 169.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Industrials REIT

About Industrials REIT

In other Industrials REIT news, insider Paul Arenson sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.11), for a total value of £5,250,000 ($6,343,644.27).

(Get Rating)

Stenprop is a UK REIT listed on the LSE and the JSE. The objective of the Company is to deliver sustainable growing income to its investors. Stenprop's investment policy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of UK multi-let industrial (MLI) properties with the strategic goal of becoming the leading MLI business in the UK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Industrials REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrials REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.