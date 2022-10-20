Insider Buying: Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Insider Buys 231 Shares of Stock

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Rating) insider Phillip Bentley acquired 231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.79) per share, with a total value of £150.15 ($181.43).

LON MTO opened at GBX 67.50 ($0.82) on Thursday. Mitie Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 44.70 ($0.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 81 ($0.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 71.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 63.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £920.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,375.00.

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

