Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) CEO Peter Anevski sold 400 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $15,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,850,001.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 14th, Peter Anevski sold 2,160 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $85,125.60.

On Thursday, October 6th, Peter Anevski sold 19,602 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $788,784.48.

On Thursday, September 8th, Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $1,331,520.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $714,880.00.

On Tuesday, August 9th, Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $666,240.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $38.00 on Thursday. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $68.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.61, a P/E/G ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.63.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.51 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Progyny by 21.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Progyny by 1.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Progyny by 1.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Progyny by 1.4% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Progyny by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

