Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) CEO Peter Anevski sold 400 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $15,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,850,001.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 14th, Peter Anevski sold 2,160 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $85,125.60.
- On Thursday, October 6th, Peter Anevski sold 19,602 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $788,784.48.
- On Thursday, September 8th, Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $1,331,520.00.
- On Thursday, August 11th, Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $714,880.00.
- On Tuesday, August 9th, Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $666,240.00.
Progyny Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $38.00 on Thursday. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $68.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.61, a P/E/G ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.63.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.80.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Progyny by 21.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Progyny by 1.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Progyny by 1.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Progyny by 1.4% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Progyny by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Progyny (PGNY)
- Can Molina Healthcare Sustain Its Market-Beating Rally?
- Cardinal Health Clears Base, But Can It Maintain Uptrend?
- 3 ‘Luxury’ Brands Designed to Beat Inflation
- Is it Time to Take a Ride with Winnebago Stock?
- LVMH’s Diversified Luxury Brand Portfolio is Recession Armor
Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.