Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 21st. Analysts expect Interpublic Group of Companies to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Interpublic Group of Companies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of IPG opened at $28.49 on Thursday. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.77 and a 200-day moving average of $29.72.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.77%.

In other news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Interpublic Group of Companies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796,432 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,059 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 377.5% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 909,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,237,000 after purchasing an additional 718,905 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4,695.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 540,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,153,000 after purchasing an additional 528,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,334,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,020,000 after buying an additional 480,227 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ING Group started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

See Also

