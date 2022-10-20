Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCO. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 735,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,253,000 after purchasing an additional 270,319 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 58,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 17,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSCO opened at $20.31 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $22.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.75.

