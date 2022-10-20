Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IVZ. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Invesco Stock Performance

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. Invesco has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $26.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.54.

Institutional Trading of Invesco

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.13). Invesco had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the first quarter worth $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the first quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the second quarter worth $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

