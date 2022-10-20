Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 39,537 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 88% compared to the typical daily volume of 20,997 put options.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 95,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 34,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 35,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 94.9% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 72,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 35,150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock opened at $20.82 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $34.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average is $23.79.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

