Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Up 6%

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) shares shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.33 and last traded at $2.31. 150,780 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 9,457,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVTA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Invitae in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Invitae from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen downgraded Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.56.

Invitae Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.07.

Insider Activity

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 620.70%. The company had revenue of $136.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.47 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sean E. George sold 22,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $100,486.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 788,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,384.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sean E. George sold 22,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $100,486.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 788,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,384.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Brida sold 7,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $32,068.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 386,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,514.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,735 shares of company stock valued at $152,009. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitae

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Invitae by 6.3% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 30,468,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,952,000 after buying an additional 1,799,431 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Invitae by 61.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invitae by 695.9% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 708,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 619,822 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invitae by 34.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,551,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 647,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invitae by 20.5% during the second quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

Featured Articles

