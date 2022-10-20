iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Stake Lowered by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,282 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.14% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $17,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEI. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 515.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% during the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.4% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $49,000.

NASDAQ IEI opened at $112.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.51. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.76 and a twelve month high of $129.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

