iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 473.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 125,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,788,000 after purchasing an additional 35,065 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA increased its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 932.7% during the 1st quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 266,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,840,000 after purchasing an additional 240,739 shares during the period. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGZ stock opened at $105.39 on Thursday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $105.36 and a 1 year high of $118.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.90 and its 200-day moving average is $109.46.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

