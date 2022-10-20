iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Stake Lowered by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 58,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 86.2% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $42.60 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.55 and a 1 year high of $64.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.18.

