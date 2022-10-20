iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,971 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $14,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $674,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 10,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ACWV stock opened at $89.03 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 12-month low of $77.01 and a 12-month high of $88.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.53.

