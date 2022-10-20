iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF stock opened at $59.04 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 1 year low of $56.03 and a 1 year high of $71.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.03.

