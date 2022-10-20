iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 372,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,051 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.42% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $16,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 69,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 56,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $40.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.73. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $38.81 and a 1-year high of $58.08.

