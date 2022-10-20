Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Shares Gap Down to $2.95

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.95, but opened at $2.83. Itaú Corpbanca shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 536 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.17.

Itaú Corpbanca ( NYSE:ITCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.07). Itaú Corpbanca had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.78 million. On average, analysts forecast that Itaú Corpbanca will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Itaú Corpbanca stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,830 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. 0.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Itaú Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit and bankers' drafts; and lending in Chilean pesos and foreign currencies, trade financing, general commercial and consumer loans, working capital loans, personal installment loans, mortgage loans, credit lines, and letters of credit.

