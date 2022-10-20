Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Acquired by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter worth $138,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 22.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 6.5% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 98.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 823,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,536,000 after buying an additional 409,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.57.

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $114.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.89. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.78 and a 12-month high of $150.32.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It provides cybersecurity, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting, enterprise and mission IT, engineering and design, nuclear, enterprise level operations and maintenance, artificial intelligence and automation, software development, digitally driven consulting, planning and architecture, program management, and other technical consulting solutions.

