Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,750 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JHG. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 31,867,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,152 shares during the period. Silchester International Investors LLP increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 45.3% in the second quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 9,261,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,801 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,924,000 after buying an additional 947,319 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 74.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,510,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,915,000 after buying an additional 646,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 299.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 567,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,870,000 after buying an additional 425,300 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $22.10 to $18.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $18.92.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

Shares of JHG stock opened at $20.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $19.09 and a 12-month high of $48.55.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.18 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.88%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

