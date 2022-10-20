JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) PT Set at €12.10 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC – Get Rating) has been assigned a €12.10 ($12.35) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DEC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.40 ($15.71) price objective on JCDecaux in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays set a €15.75 ($16.07) price target on JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group set a €16.90 ($17.24) price target on JCDecaux in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($18.37) price target on JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Shares of DEC stock opened at €12.90 ($13.16) on Tuesday. JCDecaux has a 52-week low of €27.02 ($27.57) and a 52-week high of €36.90 ($37.65). The business’s fifty day moving average is €13.43 and its 200 day moving average is €16.24.

JCDecaux SE engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

