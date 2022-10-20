Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €73.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($74.49) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($63.27) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($76.53) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. set a €68.00 ($69.39) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($69.39) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €65.60 ($66.94) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

BNP Paribas Stock Down 0.6 %

BNP Paribas stock opened at €45.92 ($46.85) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €46.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €47.99. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of €57.24 ($58.41) and a fifty-two week high of €69.17 ($70.58).

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

