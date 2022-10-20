Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Primerica, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PRI)

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Primerica in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.90 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.93. The consensus estimate for Primerica’s current full-year earnings is $11.20 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Primerica’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.16). Primerica had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $668.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Primerica Trading Down 1.0 %

PRI has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Primerica from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Primerica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $135.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.58. Primerica has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $179.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.21.

Primerica declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total transaction of $535,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,796,734.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $191,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,964.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total value of $535,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,796,734.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primerica

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 15.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 8.9% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the first quarter worth $234,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 77.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.