Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne anticipates that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $7.94 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $261.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $32.71 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $7.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $33.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $8.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $7.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $31.56 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $7.35 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $6.91 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $6.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $28.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $25.74 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PXD. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.78.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $250.55 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $166.97 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.48.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $8.57 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.68%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 18.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Group Foundation bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,375,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $434,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,295 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $694,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

