J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.57% of J&J Snack Foods worth $15,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 29,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 45,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in J&J Snack Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,624,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Gerald B. Shreiber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $2,810,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,808,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,253,896.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Gerald B. Shreiber sold 20,000 shares of J&J Snack Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $2,810,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,808,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,253,896.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dan Fachner sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,373 shares of company stock worth $4,267,699 in the last three months. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $137.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12-month low of $117.45 and a 12-month high of $165.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.24 and a beta of 0.46.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $380.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.35 million. Research analysts expect that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This is a positive change from J&J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.24%.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

