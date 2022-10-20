John Scott Purchases 20,325 Shares of Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (LON:BSIF) Stock

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (LON:BSIF – Get Rating) insider John Scott bought 20,325 shares of Bluefield Solar Income Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £24,999.75 ($30,207.53).

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Trading Down 3.6 %

LON BSIF opened at GBX 121.50 ($1.47) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 135.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 133.72. Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 114.03 ($1.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 147 ($1.78). The stock has a market cap of £742.91 million and a PE ratio of 347.14.

Get Bluefield Solar Income Fund alerts:

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a GBX 2.09 ($0.03) dividend. This is a positive change from Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s previous dividend of $2.05. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.03%.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Company Profile

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bluefield Solar Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluefield Solar Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.