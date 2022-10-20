JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €32.50 Price Target for MorphoSys (ETR:MOR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.50 ($33.16) price objective on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($66.33) price objective on MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective on MorphoSys in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($24.49) price objective on MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

MorphoSys Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MOR opened at €22.05 ($22.50) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.71. MorphoSys has a 1 year low of €16.08 ($16.40) and a 1 year high of €43.29 ($44.17). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €19.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €20.59. The firm has a market cap of $753.08 million and a P/E ratio of -1.26.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.