JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers AUTO1 Group (OTC:ATOGF) Price Target to €9.00

AUTO1 Group (OTC:ATOGF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €13.00 ($13.27) to €9.00 ($9.18) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ATOGF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut their price target on AUTO1 Group from €21.00 ($21.43) to €16.00 ($16.33) in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AUTO1 Group from €32.00 ($32.65) to €23.00 ($23.47) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get AUTO1 Group alerts:

AUTO1 Group Price Performance

Shares of ATOGF stock opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.38. AUTO1 Group has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $11.92.

About AUTO1 Group

AUTO1 Group SE operates an online marketplace for used vehicle sales to dealers and individual customers in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for the sale of used cars to commercial car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de, an online platform to sell their used cars to the company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AUTO1 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AUTO1 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.