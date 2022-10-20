KeyCorp Comments on Roblox Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Roblox in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 17th. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.27). The consensus estimate for Roblox’s current full-year earnings is ($1.23) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Roblox’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.01) EPS.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 95.60% and a negative net margin of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Roblox’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RBLX. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Roblox from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Roblox to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Roblox from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Roblox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.05.

RBLX opened at $41.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Roblox has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $141.60.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $82,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,170,941 shares in the company, valued at $48,254,478.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 2,452 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $122,673.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 808,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,426,241.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $82,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,170,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,254,478.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 711,960 shares of company stock worth $30,460,362 over the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter valued at about $362,598,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 161.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,580,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Roblox by 2,473.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330,861 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Roblox by 39.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,253 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Roblox by 1,270.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,549,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

