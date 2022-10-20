Khiron Life Sciences (CVE:KHRN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.09

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (CVE:KHRN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 71319 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Separately, ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Khiron Life Sciences from C$0.60 to C$0.45 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.14. The company has a market cap of C$19.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47.

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. operates as an integrated medical and cannabis company in Latin America and Europe. It operates through Health Services, Medical Cannabis Products, and Wellbeing Products segments. The company focuses on the cultivation, production, distribution, and export of tetrahydrocannabinol and cannabidiol (CBD) medical cannabis.

