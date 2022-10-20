Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $2,096,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $1,013,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Kimco Realty stock opened at $19.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $26.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.72.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimco Realty

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 73.33%.

In other Kimco Realty news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,338,105 shares in the company, valued at $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KIM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also

